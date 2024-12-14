Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Emotional Note After Watching Allu Arjun's Reunion With Wife And Kids: "I Am Not Crying..."

Fans, co-stars and friends of Allu Arjun have been extremely emotional ever since he reunited with his family after his release from Chanchalguda Jail. Several pictures and videos from the actor's residence surfaced online in which the actor is seen receiving a heartfelt welcome from his family. The Pushpa 2 actor hugged his children, Ayaan and Arha, and went in for a long hug with his wife, Sneha Reddy. Now Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to the same, sharing one of the clips of this touching moment on her Instagram Stories.

Along with the video, the actress wrote "I am not crying, okay!" followed by teary-eyed emojis, tagging both Arjun and Sneha.

Check out the post here:

Not just Samantha, many others from the industry also reacted to Allu Arjun's release. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared the video on his Instagram Stories as well, with the caption, "Waited to only see this!" followed by a heart emoji. He further added, "With heartfelt condolences to the family. Very very unfortunate to go through this @alluarjunonline sir, but the way he handled this was very mature and dignified." He added folded hands, red heart and trophy emojis after this.

On Saturday morning, Allu Arjun was released from jail. He spent a night in police custody after he was arrested for the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4. After his release, the actor spoke to the media, thanking everyone who supported him during the tough times. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," he said.