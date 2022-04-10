Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kicks Off The Weekend With Her Furry Friends Hash And Sasha. See Pics

Samantha with her pets. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always manages to attract her fans by posting gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle. As Sunday is here, the actress is relaxing and spending time with her furry friends-Hash and Sasha. The actress shared several pictures of her pet dogs on her Instagram stories. The Telugu actress often shares paw-dorable photos of her pets on Instagram. In the first post, her pets are posing for the camera. She captioned it as "Mood". In the last post, Hash can be seen lying on the table watching TV.

Here have a look:

Yesterday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on her Instagram talking about understanding the concept of existence. She wrote, "You are just a speck of dust in the universe. If you understand the context of your existence, you will naturally become silent."

Here have a look:

Also, on Friday, she wished her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni on his birthday. Samantha shared Akhil's picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Akhil. Wishing you the very best this year. I hope and pray you are blessed with everything you are looking for. God Bless."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya separated last year in October. The couple released a statement on their respective Instagram handle, informing their fans about their divorce. The statement read, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped the shooting of Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama co-starring Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar and others in supporting roles, and Yashoda, a science fiction thriller co-starring Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.