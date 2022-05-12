Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Enjoying The Beauty Of Kashmir In This New Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoying the view. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming movie VD 11 with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir, and she is enjoying every bit of it. Recently, the actress shared a beautiful monochrome picture from the valley, and it's just wow. In the picture, the actress is sitting on a chair with an umbrella upon her, enjoying the breathtaking view. Sharing the picture, she captioned it as "S O L I T U D E," followed by a white heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

On Wednesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several pictures on her Instagram stories reading a book amid the lush green nature. Check out the posts below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been shooting for Shiva Nirvana's film VD 11 with Vijay Deverakonda for the past 15 days in Kashmir. She also celebrated her birthday on sets and shared a video thanking her team. She wrote, "The sweetest surprise. It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn't stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thank you"

Here have a look:

A few days ago, she dropped an adorable post with her co-star Vijay, wishing him on his birthday. Sharing a post, she wrote, "Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Next, she will be seen in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam and Yashoda, co-starring Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

