Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Sight To Behold In A Yellow Saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu often inspires her fans with her sartorial choices. The actress has shared new pictures on her Instagram handle, wherein she is looking gorgeous in a yellow-black saree. In the photos, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has paired her look with a yellow sleeveless blouse. Samantha has accessorised her saree with golden hoop earrings and has styled her hair into a low bun. The actress attended the Save Soil Movement by Sadhguru in Hyderabad. Sharing the post, Samantha dropped a yellow heart in the caption and wrote, "For #savesoil".

Here have a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabu is currently basking on the success of her recently released movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She keeps dropping scintillating pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, she shared a sizzling picture of herself in a swimsuit and printed pants, showing off her toned physique. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hottie," followed by fire emoticons. Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Someone get the fire extinguisher. Uff." Sushmita Konidela, daughter of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's sister wrote, "Omg. What this hotness," while others dropped fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Apart from sharing her sultry pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast and often shares videos from her workout sessions on her Instagram profile, giving her followers major fitness goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Yashoda.