Salman Khan's Shout Out To Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan Trailer: 'Can See The Hard Work'

The trailer of Aayush Sharma's upcoming project Ruslaan released on Friday and it promises a high-octane action ride. Salman Khan, sharing the trailer of the film, gave a shout out to his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and he wrote on Instagram, "Aayush, can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish you all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer."

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan Sharma, sharing the film's trailer on social media, wrote this about her husband's film: "Today is a big day for you, brace it with your head held high , enjoy the butterflies in your stomach and roar like a lion. It's time for Ruslaan to shine. It's time for you to showcase your work, your belief, your talent and for the whole team of Ruslaan to celebrate their hard work and perseverance. The journey hasn't been easy but if it wasn't for you the journey wouldn't have been possible. Stand tall, stand proud and stand for yourself Aayush Sharma. You make us proud with your madness and magic you create. I would specially like to thank everyone who stood by Ruslaan unconditionally and for believing in Aayush. Trailer out now. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024. Worldwide release by NH Studioz!"

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan was seen as the host for the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.

Arpita married Aayush Sharma in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace in 2014. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed son Ahil in 2016 while their daughter Ayat was born in December 2019. Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan.