Boney Kapoor On Rumoured Feud With Brother Anil Kapoor: 'Totally Absurd And Ridiculous'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: boneykapoor)

Boney Kapoor, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film Maidan, has finally broken his silence over his brother Anil Kapoor's absence from No Entry sequel. It so happened that recently, the producer-actor in a conversation with Zoom, talked about Anil Kapoor's anger over the casting of No Entry sequel. He had said, "Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did." He had also said, “In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon”.

Now clearing the air, Boney Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me'. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn't have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation. To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of No Entry is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

Boney added, "I know that for the next two years Anil has no dates available at all. Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I'll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change".

About No Entry sequel, Boney Kapoor recently confirmed Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, is returning for the sequel. The original stars won't feature in the new movie.