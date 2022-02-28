Salman Khan's Shout Out To Bobby Deol's Performance In Love Hostel

Salman Khan shared this image of Bobby Deol. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Bobby Deol's performance in his latest release Love Hostel got a huge shout out from Salman Khan. On Monday, Salman Khan shared a still of Bobby Deol from Love Hostel and he wrote in his caption: "Hearing good things about your performance Bobby in Love Hostel... Best wishes always and hope you keep doing better and better." In his post, Bobby Deol also tagged Gauri Khan and Red Chilies Entertainment as Love Hostel happens to be produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house. He also tagged Bobby Deol's co-stars from the films Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan co-starred in Race 3 in 2018, which revived Bobby Deol's film career. In the comments section of Salman Khan's post, Bobby Deol wrote: "Love you." This is what Salman Khan posted:

Other than Bobby Deol, Love Hostel also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Shanker Raman. The film released on OTT platform Zee5 over the weekend.

Love Hostel garnered excellent reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote this about Bobby Deol's performance in the project: "Bobby Deol renders the emotionless Dagar to perfection, not merely as a cold-blooded enforcer but also as an ends-justify-the-means sort of moral crusader who believes that his job is to cleanse his community of unwanted elements. His rage is rooted in loss, both personal and perceived, and his 'activism' is fuelled by false righteousness."