Salman Khan's Pet Dog My Love Dies

Salman Khan's beloved pet dog, My Love died on Thursday night. The 52-year-old actor, who loved spending time with his Neapolitan Mastiff (a dog breed known for their protective instincts and fearsome appearance). Salman posted a throwback picture of his dog My Love on his Instagram profile and shared the sad news on his Instagram profile. An emotional Salman wrote: "My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul." Needless to say, Salman's Instafam was sad on hearing the news and mourned the death of Salman's beloved pet.

Salman shared another picture on his Twitter account and wrote: "Kisses my love."

Needless to say, Salman was very close to My Love and was often seen documenting his love for My Love on social media. A few months ago, Salman shared a picture, in which his furry little pet, glued to the television screen, could be seen watch Salman's song Selfish from his film Race 3. Salman captioned the post: 'OMG! MyLove watching the song Selfish...Hahhha."

My love says good nite sleep peacefully pic.twitter.com/rVIaAC2Tz0 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 2, 2016

Salman Khan has never shied away from expressing his love for his pets. When his pet dogs - Myson and Myjaan died in 2009, the 52-year-old actor constructed a memorial for his dogs near Galaxy Apartments, on the traffic Island near Mehboob studio.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and comedian Sunil Grover. Besides Bharat, Salman is seen as a host in Bigg Boss 12.