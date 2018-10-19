Salman Khan's Pet Dog My Love Dies

Highlights
- "My most beautiful My love gone today," wrote Salman Khan
- "God bless her soul," he added
- Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bharat
Salman Khan's beloved pet dog, My Love died on Thursday night. The 52-year-old actor, who loved spending time with his Neapolitan Mastiff (a dog breed known for their protective instincts and fearsome appearance). Salman posted a throwback picture of his dog My Love on his Instagram profile and shared the sad news on his Instagram profile. An emotional Salman wrote: "My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul." Needless to say, Salman's Instafam was sad on hearing the news and mourned the death of Salman's beloved pet.
Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:
Salman shared another picture on his Twitter account and wrote: "Kisses my love."
Kisses my love..... pic.twitter.com/k7bF0JsdFC— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2018
Needless to say, Salman was very close to My Love and was often seen documenting his love for My Love on social media. A few months ago, Salman shared a picture, in which his furry little pet, glued to the television screen, could be seen watch Salman's song Selfish from his film Race 3. Salman captioned the post: 'OMG! MyLove watching the song Selfish...Hahhha."
Take a look at Salman's post here:
OMG! MyLove watching the song #selfish... haaahaa pic.twitter.com/8EkbdN7hBa— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 27, 2018
Here are some more pictures of My Love, shared by Salman.
My love says good nite sleep peacefully pic.twitter.com/rVIaAC2Tz0— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 2, 2016
Salman Khan has never shied away from expressing his love for his pets. When his pet dogs - Myson and Myjaan died in 2009, the 52-year-old actor constructed a memorial for his dogs near Galaxy Apartments, on the traffic Island near Mehboob studio.
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and comedian Sunil Grover. Besides Bharat, Salman is seen as a host in Bigg Boss 12.