Karan Johar Reviews Loveyatri, Warina Hussain And Aayush Sharma's 'Pyar Waala Love Story'

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's Loveyatri is making way to the theatres this Friday and filmmaker Karan Johar, who had watched the film recently, was all praises for the team. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, both Aayush and Warina are making their Bollywood debuts with the film. Karan Johar couldn't stop raving about the cast of Loveyatri and called the film "a breezy delightful love story". "A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! Loveyatri introduces two wonderful debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy! And what a dancer! Watch it," Karan Johar tweeted.

A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! #LoveYatri introduces two wonderful debutants @aaysharma and #warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy !!!! And what a dancer! Watch it!!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 3, 2018

Salman Khan, who is launching brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood with Loveyatri, in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said that he wants the film to be a "big hit". "We can't expect this film to be a biggest disaster ever, so obviously we all want this film to be a big hit and that's what we wish, but only that Friday will tell us whether this film is hit or not and the leading pair and director of the film is appreciated or not," Salman Khan told IANS.

Aayush Sharma in an earlier interview to IANS had revealed that he always wanted to start his career as a romantic hero. "Being part of romantic films excites me. I always wanted to start off as a romantic actor. When I was growing up, I used to see actors going on mountains and doing romantic songs. I always wanted to do that but slowly, I would love to venture into action as well," Aayush Sharma told IANS.

Loveyatri is a romantic drama, which stars Warina as Aayush's love interest. The film is set in the backdrop of Navratri and also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Loveyatri hits the screens this Friday.