Salman Khan Wishes Iulia Vantur Luck For Her Bollywood Debut

Salman Khan shared this poster. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

A day after actress-singer Iulia Vantur unveiled the poster of her forthcoming film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala, Salman Khan also shared the poster on his Instagram profile and wished her luck. Last heard, Salman Khan was reportedly dating Iulia Vantur. However, their current relationship status is unknown. Salman captioned the post: "Wishing the team of Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala all the best and all the success!" Iulia, who will be making her Bollywood debut with this film, shared the film's poster on her Instagram profile on Monday. In the poster, Iulia, who reportedly plays the role of a Krishna devotee can be seen dressed a yellow saree and we must tell you she looks simply beautiful.

Sharing the film's poster on social media, Iulia wrote: "I'm excited to share with you the first poster of my movie. I'm proud to be part of a project which has a very strong social message. Rise up and speak the unspoken. I hope you'll be with us on this journey! Spread love!" Iulia also used the hashtag "#NameShameTheRapists," indicating the "strong social message" message that the film, based on a real life incident, will address.

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Iulia is frequently spotted at parties hosted by Salman Khan. She even sang in two songs for Salman Khan's last movie Race 3. She sang the songs Party Chale On and Selfish.

Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala has been directed by Prem Soni and it also stars actor Jimmy Sheirgill. In the film, Iulia will be seen playing the role of a Polish Krishna devotee. The film has extensively been shot in Poland, Mathura and Delhi.

Iulia Vantur is a Romanian TV presenter and she made her debut in the Indian music industry with the song titled Every Night And Day, with music composer Himesh Reshammiya.