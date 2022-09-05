Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Is Now Titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan in a still from the teaser. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, on Monday morning, shared a teaser of his new project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the teaser, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a new look. The actor simply captioned the post: "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan". Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill, who also star in the film, also shared the film's teaser on their respective social media handles with the same caption that read: "Kisi Ke liye woh bhai hai aur kisi ki jaan... Announcing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." The film will also feature Daggubati.

The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and it will be produced by Salman Khan Films.

Check out the teaser of the film here:

The actor had been teasing his Instafam with glimpses from his project. When the actor completed 34 years in cinema, he shared this video and he wrote: "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it."

This is the post we are talking about:

Last month, the actor shares this BTS picture from the sets and he wrote: "Leh... Ladakh..."

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release next year.