Salman Khan's Bharat To Reportedly Release Before Dabangg 3. Here's Why Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat (expected to release on Eid next year), will reportedly hit theatres prior to its mentioned date

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Dabangg 3 was scheduled to release on Republic Day next year Bharat and Dabangg 3 will be shot simultaneously from September The new release date of Bharat has not been announced yet Dabangg 3, which was scheduled for a Republic Day release next year, has now been shifted to a later date, a Bharat, expected to release on Eid next year, will be Salman's first release of 2019, according to the Bharat first," sources told Race 3. The action-thriller started off on a good note and garnered over Rs 100 crore in three days but Race 3 failed to maintain the pace in the days thereafter. Therefore, the makers have reportedly decided to push the third instalment of Dabangg series for a later date.



Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Bharat, which is a Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father, will have "an edge" because of the actor-director combo. Ali Abbas Zafar directs Salman in Bharat. "Salman and Ali have a strong track record, so it has an edge over any other Salman film," mid-day quoted Taran Adarsh as saying.



Trade analyst Amod Mehra said the decision has been taken to "restore" Salman Khan as a "bankable actor". "Salman needs to be part of a powerful story, similar to what he did with Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016). He has to restore his image as a bankable actor," Amod Mehra said.



Salman Khan's Race 3 currently stands at Rs 142.01 crores. Over the weekend, the film had made close to Rs 77 crores. Race 3 is Salman Khan's fourth film to score a century within three days. Other films to feature on the list includes, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.



In Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks. The film will be shot across different locations in Abu Dhabi, Punjab and Delhi. Priyanka Chopra, whose last Bollywood film was 2016's Jai Gangaajal, will also be part of Bharat. Dabangg 3 is said to be a prequel of sorts and track the evolution of the character of Chulbul Pandey - the feisty cop, who headlines the Dabangg movies.



Salman Khan fans, we have an update for you. Salman Khan's, which was scheduled for a Republic Day release next year, has now been shifted to a later date, a mid-day report stated. Hence, Ali Abbas Zafar-directed, expected to release on Eid next year, will be Salman's first release of 2019, according to the mid-day report. "Both the films will be shot simultaneously from September. But the plan is to releasefirst," sources told mid-day . The reason is reportedly. The action-thriller started off on a good note and garnered over Rs 100 crore in three days butfailed to maintain the pace in the days thereafter. Therefore, the makers have reportedly decided to push the third instalment ofseries for a later date.Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that, which is a Hindi adaptation of South Korean film, will have "an edge" because of the actor-director combo. Ali Abbas Zafar directs Salman in. "Salman and Ali have a strong track record, so it has an edge over any other Salman film," mid-day quoted Taran Adarsh as saying.Trade analyst Amod Mehra said the decision has been taken to "restore" Salman Khan as a "bankable actor". "Salman needs to be part of a powerful story, similar to what he did with Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016). He has to restore his image as a bankable actor," Amod Mehra said. Salman Khan'scurrently stands at Rs 142.01 crores. Over the weekend, the film had made close to Rs 77 crores.is Salman Khan's fourth film to score a century within three days. Other films to feature on the list includes,and. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.In, Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks. The film will be shot across different locations in Abu Dhabi, Punjab and Delhi. Priyanka Chopra, whose last Bollywood film was 2016's, will also be part ofis said to be a prequel of sorts and track the evolution of the character of Chulbul Pandey - the feisty cop, who headlines themovies. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter