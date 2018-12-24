Salman Khan To Launch Mahesh Manjrekar's Daughter Ashwami Soon: Report

Salman Khan with Mahesh Manjrekar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Salman Khan, who has mentored several aspiring actors, is all set to launch his colleague Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami in an upcoming project, the Kaante actor told Mumbai Mirror. "Yes, Salman Khan is launching my daughter. It will happen in some time. We'll cross the bridge when we get to it," he told Mumbai Mirror. Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan have co-starred in films such as Wanted, Jai Ho and Bodyguard. Earlier, Salman Khan had also announced that he was to produce the remake of Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi filmShikshanachya Aaicha Gho. Mahesh Manjrekar was also supposed to be the director of the Hindi version. However, the film has been postponed indefinitely.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Mahesh Manjrekar described Salman Khan as the "most heart-warming person in the industry."

In the last few years, Salman Khan has launched the children of many of his colleagues. He produced Hero (2015), starring Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya and Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj. In upcoming film Notebook, Salman will present Monish Bahl's daughter Pranutan alongside newcomer Zaheer Iqbal. Zaheer is the son of one of Salman Khan's childhood friends.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan also introduced his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film Loveyatri with debutante Warina Hussain. Salman Khan has also announced the debut film of his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani.

On the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Race 3, is currently working on Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat with Katrina Kaif. He will also star in Dabangg 3, directed by his brother Arbaaz Khan.