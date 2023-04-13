Salman Khan Singing Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din On The Kapil Sharma Show Is A Whole Mood

A still from the video. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Salman Khan and the star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanhad a blast on TheKapil Sharma Show. The actors arrived on the comedy show to promote their upcoming film and in no time, set the fun mood right with their power-packed performances. Not just Sukhbir Singh, but Salman and Kapil Sharma too challenged their inner singers and thrilled the audience by crooning Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din and Odh Li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki. Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Raghav Juyal couldn't stop themselves from vibing to the performances. In the video shared by Kapil Sharma on Thursday afternoon, he starts the gig with the song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Salman's 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Soon, Salman joins and also does the signature step.

A few moments later, the trio selected a new song. This time, Sauda Khara Khara from Akshay Kumar's film Good Newwz. Then, they switch to Salman Khan's track Odh Li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki from his 1998 film with Kajol, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

During the performances, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and the audience danced their hearts out. Kapil Sharma shared the video with an apt caption: “Bhaijaan in mood (heart eyes and red heart icons).

Salman Khan stars opposite Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu and Bhumika Chawla, among others.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan-special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere this week. Apart from Kapil Sharma, Sukhbir also shared a snippet with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill from the set. “Coming soon,” read his caption.

For Siddharth Nigam, appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show with Salman Khan was a dream come true. “I still cannot believe it's finally happening, ticking my bucket list. Day - 2 Promotions #KisikaBhaikisikiJaan on The Kapil Sharma Show. What a fun time we had on the sets,” he wrote while sharing his best memories from the comedy show.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will open in theatres on April 21.