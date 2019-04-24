Salman Khan May Launch Niece Alizeh Agnihotri In Dabangg 3: Report

Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg 3. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Salman Khan is looking forward to launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in his work-in-progress film Dabangg 3, stated an IANS report. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Alvira and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. The reports have neither been confirmed nor denied by the Khans so far. Salman Khan recently completed one schedule of Dabangg 3 in Maheshwar recently, however, Alizeh did not join him there. Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and directed by Prabhu Deva and it is touted to the big Eid 2020 blockbuster. Given the success and popularity of the previous two Dabangg films and the hit combination of Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan (remember Wanted?), Dabangg 3 has a great scope at the box office.

Meanwhile, in Maheshwar, Salman Khan and team filmed Dabangg 3 title track with the film's lead heroine Sonakshi Sinha, who reprises the role of Rajjo, protagonist Chulbul Pandey's wife. Dabangg was Sonakshi Sinha's debut film and speaking about her character, the actress said: "Rajjo is in my blood, I can play Rajjo in my sleep too. We have just started shooting, I joined the team for the title song," reported news agency PTI.

Arbaaz Khan, who also stars in Dabangg 3 as Chulbul Panday's brother, told IANS in a previos interview: "Dabangg 3 requires more attention from my side because I am working as an actor and a producer in it. I also look at Salman's co-ordination and all that... I absolutely agree that Dabangg 3 is a big responsibility."

Before Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Bharat on Eid 2019. Bharat is produced by Alizeh's father Atul Agnihotri and it is directed by Prabhu Deva.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

