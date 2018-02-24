Salman Khan Is Single Because 'Weddings Are Expensive' And He 'Can't Afford' It Salman Khan said: "Weddings have become such a big thing that people started spending lakhs and lakhs and crores and crores in getting somebody married"

573 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan at an event in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights My father got married in Rs 180, said Salman Khan Salman says people spend crores on weddings but he can't afford it Salman's upcoming films are Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3 Dabangg star blames filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for it. "Because of his films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..? and Hum Saath Saath Hain weddings have become such a big thing that people started spending lakhs and lakhs and crores and crores in getting somebody married. I can't afford it. That's the reason I'm single."



Just FYI, Salman, who said that he cannot afford an expensive wedding, had organized an extravagant wedding for his sister Arpita in 2014 in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace, which has one of India's most expensive banquets. The wedding guests were also accommodated in the Palace to ensure privacy.



Salman Khan aced Forbes' list of Top 100 Indian Celebrities with Rs 232.83 crore as his annual earning - just saying.



Salman Khan's last film, Tiger Zinda Hai, made him the Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. His upcoming projects are Bharat with director Ali Abbas Zafar and Dabangg 3.



Salman Khan is also producing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut film Loveratri.



