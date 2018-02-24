Salman Khan Is Single Because 'Weddings Are Expensive' And He 'Can't Afford' It

Salman Khan said: "Weddings have become such a big thing that people started spending lakhs and lakhs and crores and crores in getting somebody married"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 24, 2018 10:03 IST
573 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Salman Khan Is Single Because 'Weddings Are Expensive' And He 'Can't Afford' It

Salman Khan at an event in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. My father got married in Rs 180, said Salman Khan
  2. Salman says people spend crores on weddings but he can't afford it
  3. Salman's upcoming films are Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3
If it's not Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, then showbiz followers are fixated on Salman Khan's single status. At a recent event held in Mumbai, Salman Khan, 52, revealed why he's still single - because weddings are expensive and he cannot afford one. "My father got married in Rs 180," said Salman but wedding ceremonies today are OTT and the Dabangg star blames filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for it. "Because of his films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..? and Hum Saath Saath Hain weddings have become such a big thing that people started spending lakhs and lakhs and crores and crores in getting somebody married. I can't afford it. That's the reason I'm single."

Watch:



Just FYI, Salman, who said that he cannot afford an expensive wedding, had organized an extravagant wedding for his sister Arpita in 2014 in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace, which has one of India's most expensive banquets. The wedding guests were also accommodated in the Palace to ensure privacy.

Salman Khan aced Forbes' list of Top 100 Indian Celebrities with Rs 232.83 crore as his annual earning - just saying.

Comments
Close [X]
Salman Khan's last film, Tiger Zinda Hai, made him the only Bollywood actor with three Rs 300 crore films. Salman is currently filming Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. His upcoming projects are Bharat with director Ali Abbas Zafar and Dabangg 3.

Salman Khan is also producing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut film Loveratri.

Trending

salman khansalman khan weddingsalman khan marriage updates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................