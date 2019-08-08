'Salman Khan Is A Great Man': Dabangg 3 Co-Star Dadhi Pandey Thanks Him For Helping After Cardiac Arrest

Dadhi Pandey plays a cop in Dabangg 3 (courtesy pandeydadhi)

Salman Khan, known for helping out his co-stars during difficult times, ensured that his Dabangg 3 co-star Dadhi Pandey was well taken care of after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the recent past. Speaking to SpotboyE, Dadhi Pandey thanked the 53-year-old superstar and said he can't be grateful enough for what Salman's done for him: "He is a very kind-hearted person. Jitna bhi kahu unke liye utna kam hai. He is a great man." SpotboyE reported that Salman got Dadhi Pandey admitted to the Lifeline Hospital in Mumbai, who was then shifted to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri the next day, where he was kept under observation in the ICU.

Dadhi Pandey told SpotboyE that Salman cleared his hospital medical bills but he hasn't met the superstar yet and that his brother has been in touch with his team.

Dadhi Pandey, who features as a cop in Dabangg 3, has also starred in Salman's 2010 release Dabangg. The SpotboyE report also added that Dadhi Pandey hasn't been able to shoot for Dabangg 3 for two months now as he's been advised bed rest and that he will make up for it soon.

Salman Khan helped out filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi with financial support for treatment in the past. Last year, actress Pooja Dadwal, who once starred in Salman Khan's 1995 film Veergati, thanked the superstar for her improved health after battling tuberculosis. Salman Khan is also said to have helped Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest last year, with this medical bills some 8 years ago.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan returns as cop Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, which releases on December 20 this year.

