Salman Khan: Can't Afford The Luxury Of Being Depressed

Tiger Zinda Hai, which released in December 2017 and he is currently Bharat. So yes, Salman Khan is a busy man.



Of his days before joining Bollywood, Salman Khan said: "When I was 15 or 16-year-old, I started partying and stuff like that because that's the age when everyone parties. When I was in college, I used to assist in films and then I started working as a model too. Mr Kailash Surendranath (advertising filmmaker) made me face the camera for the first time... One day, he kept his arm around me and said 'Salman, I don't think you should waste your time by spending your father's money'. Though he said that jokingly, I didn't take that as a joke. Straight after that, I started working and till today, I don't take holidays."



Salman Khan debuted in Biwi Ho To Aisi, co-starring Rekha and Farooq Sheikh but is breakthrough film was Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree.



"My profession is such that I have to look good, dress up well, do stylised action sequences and romance. My articles come on affairs, me working with beautiful heroines and then suddenly a court date comes up... people see me on Bigg Boss in which I am laughing and joking," Salman Khan told IANS.



"So, people think that he doesn't give a damn about things. That is the most difficult part about our journey as actors. No matter what you are going through at your home or your personal life, you can't have sub-titles there. You have to be that character, no matter what you are going through, you have to forget that and you have to focus on your craft," he said.



Apart from Race 3 and Bharat, Salman Khan has Dabangg 3 in the pipeline.



