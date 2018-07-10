Salman Khan Bumps Into 90s Co-Star During Da-Bangg Tour. Guess Who?

A BTS moment from the Da-Bangg tour (courtesy rambhaindran)

Remember Rambha? The actress who famously co-starred with Salman Khan in Bollywood cult comedy Judwaa, the 1997 movie. Salman Khan is currently touring US as part of the Da-Bangg tour and there happened a chance encounter between the 52-year-old superstar and one of his Nineties co-stars. Rambha attended the Da-Bangg show with her husband and kids and shared photos from the memorable meet on her unverified Instagram account. Rambha filled up her Instagram album with so many photos - she shared one each with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva, all of who are parts of the tour, but with her former co-star, she couldn't help sharing more than one and we are absolutely thrilled.



Rambha also added an interesting caption for her photo with Jacqueline, who featured in David Dhawan's 2017 release Judwaa 2. "Judwaa 1 and 2," she wrote. The second version of Judwaa cast Varun Dhawan in dual roles just like Salman Khan featured in the original one. Rambha co-starred with Karisma Kapoor in the 1997 film while Jacqueline shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu in Judwaa 2. After Judwaa, Rambha also co-starred with Salman Khan in 1998 film Bandhan, which turned out to be their last movie together.



