Salman Khan Assures Help For Veergati Co-Star Pooja Dadwal. 'She'll Be Okay,' He Says

Salman Khan has assured help for his Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal, who is currently battling tuberculosis alone in a Mumbai hospital. "It's really sad," said Salman during a press conference of Da-Bangg The Tour in Pune, reports The Indian Express. He also clarified that Pooja was 'not his co-star' but was paired opposite Atul Agnihotri, Salman's brother-in-law. "I know... It's really sad. She is not my co-star... But she was Atul's co-star. I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already into it. I was not knowing about this that she was going through this phase. Yeah, I think she will be okay," Salman said, reports Indian Express. Veergati released in 1995.
Highlights
- "She is not my co-star... But she was Atul's co-star," said Salman
- "Our team is already into it," added Salman
- Pooja Dadwal is currently battling tuberculosis
Earlier this week, Pooja told Navbharat Times that she tried to contact Salman Khan for help but wasn't able to reach out to the superstar. Pooja also stated that she is 'penniless' and was also 'dependant on others for a cup of tea.' "I got to know six months ago that I was suffering from tuberculosis. After learning about this I tried to contact Salman Khan but there's been no response yet. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," she told Navbharat Times.
CommentsHindustan Times reported that Ravi Kishan sent her money and fruits. A video of his colleague handing over the money and fruits to Pooja was being shared widely on the Internet.
@ravikishannpic.twitter.com/KwQypCARDD— Uday Bhagat (@udaybhagat) March 21, 2018
Besides Veergati, Pooja Dadwal has also featured in films like Inteqam, Dabdaba and Hindustan.