Salman Khan And Kamal Haasan To Begin Filming Atlee's Film In January 2025: Report

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are all set to join hands for Jawan director Atlee's upcoming project, according to recent reports. The highly anticipated action film is set to start shooting in January 2025. As per a report by Pinkvilla, pre-production for the film will kick off in October 2024. Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are slated to finalise their involvement after hearing the full story later this month. Further details about the project are yet to be announced.

The report further revealed that the film's crew is constructing an intricate set to depict Dharavi and Matunga, with an estimated cost of around Rs 15 crore. Filming is scheduled to take place over 45 days before transitioning to a palace in Hyderabad for the subsequent stage of production.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla highlighted that the Tiger star's character will display traits of arrogance, embodying a genuine Sikandar from a royal background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan announced the release date of Sikandar by sharing a poster of the film on social media in April. “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur ‘Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo. [This Eid, watch ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and ‘Maidaan' and meet ‘Sikandar' the next Eid.] Wish you all Eid Mubarak!” read the side note.

Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Patil Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry and Nawab Shah. Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.