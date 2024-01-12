Salaar Box Office Collection Day 21: Prabhas' Film Enters The Rs 400 Crore Club

Prabhas in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 has successfully entered the ₹400-crore club at the box office. On day 21, the film headlined by Prabhas has minted ₹1.75 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. The film narrates the story of childhood friends turned enemies and is set in the fictional city-state of Khansaar. Over three weeks, Salaar has amassed a total of ₹401.60 crore. Alongside Prabhas as Deva, Salaar features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar aka Vardha, and Shruti Haasan as Aadhya. Describing Salaar, director Prashanth Neel had said, “Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part One - Cease Fire. We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films.” To cater to a broader audience, the movie is being screened in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ahead of the release, the first ticket for Salaar was officially purchased by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad. Sharing an image of the special moment with Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rajamouli, Hombale Films wrote: “Legendary Director SS Rajamouli Garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam.”

The excitement around the release of the film was such that the Telangana government granted Mythri Movie Distributors – which is backing Salaar -- permission for “additional show, benefit show and hike of ticket price”. An official notice stated that the government “after careful examination of the matter hereby permit to allow 6 show at 4.00 am on 22.12.2023 in Telangana State for Salaar movie and also a hike of rates by Rs.65/- and Rs.100/- for single screen and multiplexes respectively from 22.12.2023 to 28.12.2023 all across the State of Telangana.” The makers were also allowed to screen the film as part of a benefit show in a bunch of prominent theatres in Hyderabad before the release.

Salaar was released on December 22 last year.