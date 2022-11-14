Salaam Venky Trailer: The Internet Can't Keep Calm. Because, Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan in still from Salaam Venky trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Monday began with the release of Kajol and Revathy's Salaam Venky trailer. The film showcases the story of a doting mother (played by Kajol) and her son named Venky (played by Vishal Jethwa) as they navigate through every challenge that life and circumstances throw their way. The trailer is replete with emotional moments. Another highlights of the trailer certainly has to be a cameo appearance by superstar Aamir Khan, who appears at the end of the video and just looks deeply into the camera, sans a word being spoken. Fans couldn't keep calm after the trailer's release and the many tweets reflect the jovial mood of Aamir Khan fans.

Salaam Venky marks Aamir Khan and Kajol's third film together. They featured together in the 2006 release Fanaa. They also co-starred in the 1997 film Ishq.

Check out the tweets here:

"Aamir-Kajol after so long," tweeted a fan. 16 years, precisely.

"Even in a cameo Aamir Khan promises to steal our hearts," read another tweet.

"Totally what I lived for to see Aamir Khan, Kajol," wrote another Twitter user.

"Aamir Khan and Kajol after so long they will be together again. Super excited for this movie to come," added another.

Here's another tweet from a fan.

Check out the trailer of Salaam Venky here:

Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Kajol wrote: "Get ready to live life Venky size. Salaam Venky trailer out now. Releasing on 9th December in cinemas near you."

Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi, will release in theatres on December 9.Other than Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Anant Mahadevan.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' classic Forrest Gump (which featured Tom Hanks in the titular role). The Hindi version was directed by Advait Chandan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoo, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.