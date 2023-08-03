Saiyami Kher Reveals She Was Advised To Get A lip And Nose Job Done Early In Her Career

Image was shared by Saiyami Kher. (courtesy: saiyami )

Earlier this week, Saiyami Kher created a stir across social media by revealing her first look as a differently-abled sportsperson from the film Ghoomer co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Now, in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the Choked star has made some shocking revelations about the challenges of living up to the beauty standards in Bollywood. Talking to Hindustan Times, Saiyami Kher recalled her early days in the industry when she was advised to go under the knife. Elaborating on her plight, Saiyami said, "When I was starting, there were a lot of people who said I should get a lip job and even a nose job done, which I think is very wrong advice to give to an 18-year-old. It's like the society you're living in is cooperating and accepting the way you are, but you don't fit the norms set by the industry.”

Reflecting on what she went through when she first stepped foot in the world of movies, Saiyami Kher noted, "These norms didn't bother me, but I hope they completely disappear from our industry. we need to accept diversity in showbiz.”

Saiyami, who made her debut in the film Mirzya opposite Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor, told Hindustan Times that she was however fortunate to have her family and friends around in those early days, which helped her navigate through the challenges with ease. She said, "They are the only ones whose opinion matters. Positive criticism is great as it improves you in a better way, but I was very fortunate to have them around me as they embraced and supported me.”

Meanwhile, Saiyami Kher is at present, gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ghoomer. Take a look at the first-look poster below:

Last year, on a beautiful note, the actress described how Ghoomer allowed her to play a sport which she loved. In the caption she wrote, “All my life, I have dreamt of living the life of a professional cricketer. Ghoomer gave me that opportunity. As they say, when you want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that. Captained by R. Balki, and shot by Vishal Sinha, Ghoomer was all about teamwork. This was a project with some of the nicest people I have met,” wrote the actress. She further said, “This was the project that let me play a sport which I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally and physically. It feels too good to be true.”

Take a look at the beautiful post below:

Ghoomer features Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das. The movie is backed by Hope Productions. The production design is by Sandeep Sharad Ravade and the music is by Amit Trivedi.