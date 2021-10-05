Saiyami Kher Burns Up Instagram With Her 'October Heat' Throwback

Saiyami Kher shared this photo (courtesy saiyami)

Saiyami Kher's Instagram feed is proof that October heat is on the rise. There is barely anything that we can do, especially after seeing Saiyami's latest post. She has set our screens on fire with a snippet from one of her beach photoshoots. The 28-year-old is dressed in a black cutout swimsuit and is wearing black high heels with it. The actress wrote in the caption, "October heat has set in in full swing, so just thinking of this beautiful day at the beach. (Still wondering why I was wearing heels on soft sand.)" Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "So hot" on the photo. Fans of Saiyami also dropped heart and fire emojis.

Last week, Saiyami Kher raised a toast to filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his memoir - The Stranger In The Mirror. Along with the video, the actress penned a long note for her director. “The perfect company for a rainy day is hot chocolate and warm conversations. And, when there is a lot of waiting around during shoot and no people to talk to, there are books. So, I finally started with up my favourite, Rakeysh Om Mehra‘s book - The Stranger In The Mirror,” a part of the caption read. Saiyami debuted in Bollywood with Rakeysh's Mirzya in 2016. The film also featured Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role.

Now, take a look at this “let the show begin” post by Saiyami Kher. She shared it after the news of the reopening of theatres made headlines. She expressed her excitement by posting a snapshot from a photoshoot. The shimmery attire and her playful move have dynamics of their own. The caption read, "Let the show begin. Theatres are reopening." Of course, Saiyami is ready for it.

There is no dearth of fitness enthusiasts in B town. Saiyami Kher is also part of the long list. If you ever wondered how she could look so gorgeous in her outfits, here's the secret. In one video, we see her going through her exercise routine under the open sky. The caption read, "Work for it."

Saiyami Kher shares a special bond with legendary lyricist, poet and filmmaker Gulzar. And, on his birthday this year, the actress penned a heartwarming letter for Gulzar saab. "Thanks to Mirzya, I got to build an equation with him and this, I consider my biggest blessing. Happy 87th Gulzar saab," the message read.

Saiyami Kher's last project was the OTT series Breathe: Into the Shadows.