Saira Banu On Working With Amitabh Bachchan And Vinod Khanna In Hera Pheri: 'Happy And Enjoyable Time'

Image was shared by Saira Banu. (Courtesy: sairabanu)

veteran actress saira banu's instagram timeline is nothing less than a treasure trove of priceless memories. a case in point, the padosan star on sunday walked down the memory lane and reminisced her experience of working with film veterans amitabh bachchan and vinod kumar in the 1976 film hera pheri. recalling the times spent on the sets with her two marvellous co-stars, she wrote, "it was a very happy and enjoyable time to have done “Hera Pheri”. @amitabhbachchan amitabh bachchan and vinod khanna played crafty tricksters in the movie and i played a cunning female swindler. director prakash mehra let the three of us have a free hand at all the outrageously funny scenes. i had already done a lot of work with vinod in films such as “Purab Aur Paschim”, “Aarop”, and “Nehle Pe Dehla” and with amitabh in “Zameer”."

The actress continued, "We had a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere and the Three of us would work at suggestions and improvisations to make the scenes riotously funny especially in the scenes where Vinod is constantly trying to tone down Amitabh from being overly romantic to the heroine. My own favourite scene is where I am rattling off in Marathi and Vinod is trying to curb Amitabh's zealous attempts to sit next to me. Please see and enjoy these scenes."

Take a look at the actress's post:

A few days back, Saira Banu shared her experience of working with the “dashingly handsome” star Feroz Khan in the 1969 film Aadmi Aur Insaan. The veteran actress in a lengthy caption revealed that Aadmi Aur Insaan was her fourth collaboration with legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Saira Banu wrote, “Years later, Yash [Chopra] ji behested me to do “Aadmi Aur Insaan” a love triangle featuring Dharm ji [Dharmendra], Feroz [Khan], and myself.”

Calling Feroz Khan “well-mannered and soft-spoken”, Saira Banu revealed that this was the first time she was sharing the screen space with the actor in her entire career. She added that on the first day of Aadmi Aur Insaan, the entire cast was shooting for the “glamorous song” Zindagi Ittefaq Hai by Asha Bhosle. Saira Banu wrote, “This is the first time I worked with Feroz, the industry's style icon, dashingly handsome and famous for his sophisticated looks. He was well-mannered and soft-spoken. The first shoot of “Aadmi Aur Insaan” featured an ensemble of us all in a glamorous song number, where Mumtaz is singing “Zindagi Ittefaq Hai” seductively twirling around the heroes and me.”

Read the full post below:

In a previous post, Saira Banu talked about how Dilip Kumar was super organised “but like all other important and terribly occupied husbands, he never remembered special days like birthdays or anniversaries.” Saira Banu also shared a few throwback photographs and a priceless video from her birthday album on Instagram.

Dilip Kumar died in 2021 after a prolonged illness at the age of 98.