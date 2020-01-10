Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Triggers Meme Fest With Sara And Taimur On Kabir Singh's Bike

Jawaani Jaaneman trailer released on Thursday (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Alaia Furniturewalla is making her Bollywood debut with the film

Saif and Tabu co-star in the movie

'Jawaani Jaaneman' releases on February 7

To briefly sum up Saif Ali Khan's character in Jawaani Jaaneman, we can say that its much like his Cocktail avatar. He's a bona-fide bachelor, holed up in the perfect bachelor pad and prefers spending his days partying and then after-partying. Life was all set till debutante Alaia Furniturewalla showed up at his doorstep, claiming that she's his daughter and it turned out to be the truth. The trailer reveals that Alaia is the daughter of Saif and Tabu in the movie, from when they dated some 21 years ago but parted ways. Now, there are dialogues like "Phone kyun nahi kiya?" and "Aap mere papa ho!" in the Jawaani Jaaneman trailer, which made way for some ROFL memes on Twitter.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Taimur also found mention in the tweets, particularly in an ROFL one when they appear in a scene from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh:

Here's the meme fest that happened after the Jawaani Jaaneman trailer released on Thursday.

Whenever I tell to my friend about my problems.

His reactions #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer#JawaaniJaaneman

pic.twitter.com/NWCpUNdESF — Nilesh Kumar Singh (@NileshK28145802) January 9, 2020

1- Your Crush

2- Her crush

3- Her father

4 - You #JawaaniJaanemanpic.twitter.com/mojDFugEPC — Sejal sksksksks. (@falana_dhimkana) January 9, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman

When you ask,' Main friends ke saath outing pe chali jaaun?'



Foreign Dads- Sure



Indian Dads- pic.twitter.com/Bz1W64nH6N — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020

Maharashtra Police and Pune Police also contributed to the Jawaani Jaaneman meme collection, with interesting tweets of their own:

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the cast of Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut of Alaia Furniturewalla, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. The movie also includes names such as Kubbra Sait, Kumud Mishra and Rameet Sandhu, who feature in pivotal roles. The film, which has been co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, is scheduled to hit screens on February 7.