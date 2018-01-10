Saif Ali Khan Screens Kaalakaandi For Kareena Kapoor, Soha And Kunal. See Pics Saif Ali Khan hosted a special screening of Kaalakaandi for Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Saif Ali Khan hosted a special screening of his new film Kaalakaandi for wife Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal made a couple entries at the venue and posed for the paparazzi. Both the couples were casually dressed for the screening. Kareena wore a grey tee with matching trouser while new mom Soha preferred an all-black look.tracks the story of a man who discovers he has little time to live and how he utilises his remaining days. Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur returned from their Swiss holiday earlier this week.See these pictures of Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal atscreening.Here are the other celebs who watched Saif'searlier.is Saif's first release of the year. His last two films -(with Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor) and- did not perform well. "Box office success will be great but even without that it has been an engaging and exciting time as an actor for me where I am working with different set of directors. Also, I am trying to get better and improve myself. I have done a lot of work. It is a good attitude (to have) than being upset about it," Saif, 47, earlier told news agency PTI.also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Amyra Dastur and Akshay Oberoi.releases this Friday (January 12) and will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap-directed film