Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Tricep Surgery In Mumbai: 'This Is A Part Of The Wear And Tear Of What We Do'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kareenakapoor)

Dil Chahta Hai actor Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai . The 53-year-old actor underwent tricep surgery for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. Updating on his health, Saif Ali Khan said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern." The actor, who has many Bollywood movies to his credit, was last seen in the film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Saif Ali Khan is married to actress Kareena Kapoor. They have two sons Jeh and Taimur. He also has two children, actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh.

Last month, Saif Ali Khan appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan with his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. From Saif's childhood mischiefs to Sharmila Tagore's “Putra Moh”, the episode was a hit. During one of the segments, Saif opened up about his initial days in the industry. It all started when Karan Johar asked Saif why he was dropped from Bekhudi. Sharing insights into how director Rahul Rawail replaced him in the 1992 film, Saif said, “Well, actually Rahul Rawail had signed Kamal Sadanah first. And then replaced him with me, thinking perhaps that this kind of casting is a little… I did not want to blame him. Perhaps, he did chuck me out of the movie because he found my attitude… And he said, ‘You are quite good. People will think it's because you are not good. But it's because I want you to be more committed and more professional.' Which I think I was, but he did not think so.” FYI: Bekhudi marked Kajol's Boll

“There were a couple of offers. And they kind of dried up, after this obviously. And Rahul Rawail told me. He said, ‘This is it. Nobody is going to work with you.' And he was a bit sadistic, I must say. Because he kind of enjoyed that,” Saif Ali Khan added. To this, Sharmila Tagore added that she even tried to convince Rahul Rawail but he had already made the decision.

Saif Ali Khan has worked in some of the superhit films including Hum Tum, Race, Tashan, Cocktail, and Love Aaj Kal.