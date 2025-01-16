Saif Ali Khan Attack: Neighbour Karishma Tanna Says She Has Been Asking For Increased Security For Years

Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, when a home intruder broke into his Mumbai residence. The actor sustained six injuries after being stabbed by the assailant.

Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital at 3.30 AM and has since undergone surgery, and is in recovery. His team has confirmed that doctors are closely monitoring him.

The incident has sparked reactions from the film fraternity, including actress and neighbour Karishma Tanna.

Speaking to The Times of India, Karishma said, "It's a crazy scene outside right now... cops and media are everywhere. This incident is a wake-up call for many standalone buildings in Bandra."

Karishma emphasised the need for better security measures, adding, "I've been urging my housing society to increase security for over a year. Watchmen need proper training - they're not equipped to handle emergencies like this. If a burglar breaks in, how can a family defend themselves? It's terrifying."

Karishma further highlighted the importance of high security in a city like Mumbai, saying, "I hope people take lessons from this. No family deserves to go through this. I'm sure my building will tighten its security now, with more guards on board."

When asked if the incident disturbed her sleep, she clarified that it did not wake her. However, her building's security guards and managing committee members had gathered in the compound to assess the situation.

Karishma resides in a building diagonally opposite Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's house, in the same lane in Bandra (West).

According to the latest updates, the Mumbai Crime Branch has zeroed in on a suspect, who is allegedly behind the attack. Investigations reveal that the intruder entered Saif's premises by scaling the wall from an adjacent building.

