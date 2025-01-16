"Saif Ali Khan Is Out Of Danger Now, In Recovery": Actor's Team In Fresh Statement

Saif Ali Khan was injured during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence late Wednesday night. The actor sustained six stab wounds in an altercation with an intruder. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery for 2.5 hours.

Recently, the actor's team issued another statement. According to doctors, the actor is now out of danger and is currently in recovery.

The statement read, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital for their excellent care. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's teams issued statements.

The statement from Kareena's team read, "There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter," the official statement said.

The police have launched an investigation into the burglary and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.