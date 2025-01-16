Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor Reaches Lilavati Hospital To Meet Husband

Earlier today, Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were pictured outside the hospital.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kareena Kapoor pictured outside the hospital.

New Delhi:

Saif Ali Khan was injured during an attempted burglary at his residence late Wednesday night. He suffered six stab wounds and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery for 2.5 hours. 

His actor-wife Kareena Kapoor was seen arriving at the hospital to visit Saif, who is receiving treatment after being injured in an altercation with an intruder at his Bandra residence.

Earlier today, his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were pictured outside the hospital. 

Recently, the actor's team issued a fresh statement and shared that the actor is now out of danger and is currently in recovery. 

The statement read, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital for their excellent care. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

The police have launched an investigation into the burglary and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. 
 

Saif Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Attack, Kareena Kapoor
