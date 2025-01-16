Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Visit Injured Saif Ali Khan At Lilavati Hospital

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati hospital on Thursday, post his surgery.

Saif sustained several injuries after an intruder stabbed him with a knife, during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's car is seen making its way to the hospital.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor was also seen arriving at the hospital. Later, Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim were pictured outside the premises.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati hospital said that Saif Ali Khan underwent a 2.5-hour plastic surgery and neurosurgery.

He said, "Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought into the hospital around 3.30 am."

In a media briefing, the authorities of Lilavati hospital revealed that Saif Ali Khan suffered grievous wounds in the spine, hands, and neck.

Saif Ali Khan's team issued an official statement thanking the doctors.

It said, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.”

Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai last week with Kareena Kapoor and their sons — Taimur and Jeh after spending their New Year holidays in Switzerland.