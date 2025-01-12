Saif Ali Khan And Sara Ali Khan Pause At The Airport To Listen To Young Fan's Beatboxing. Watch

The Pataudi father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. As they were exiting the airport, they were stopped by a young fan who wanted to perform for them. What happened next has been winning the internet.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, the Adipurush actor is seen not only stopping for the fan, but he is also attentively listening to him performing a small but impressive set of beatboxing for him.

Along with Saif, Sara also stopped to listen to him perform.

After this, the two also interacted with other fans who had gathered around. Sara also clicked selfies with her fans.

Before saying goodbye, Saif and Sara also shared a warm hug.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. Slated for a January 24 release, ahead of Republic Day, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

