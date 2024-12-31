Sabrina Carpenter Did Not Expect Her Song <i>Espresso</i> To Be A Chartbuster

Sabrina Carpenter's infectious hit Espresso took the music world by surprise when it dropped earlier this year, and the Grammy nominee admits she had no idea how much it would resonate with the audience.

Despite the track becoming a viral sensation, Carpenter was unsure if the song, which references the beloved coffee beverage, would connect with fans.

"I really didn't know if it would connect," Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

She added, "But the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in. So, I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again."

The song's success led to a collaboration with Dunkin' and the 'Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso' was introduced. It's a coffee drink inspired by the track.

Growing up on the East Coast, Carpenter shared, "I'm a born and bred East Coaster, and Dunkin' was my childhood. When they approached me about a collab, I realized my window for a coffee partnership was closing, and I hadn't done it yet. So it just felt like the perfect fit."

She said, "People really appreciate connection more now because it's such a rarity. When I'm not on tour, it's finding partnerships like this that can bring me to your front doorstep, or your nearest Dunkin', or whatever is most convenient."

She added that the lighthearted nature of the project was important to her.

She mentioned, "The partnership is light-hearted, collaborative, and fun. It's absolutely the perfect way for me to end the year."

When Carpenter released Espresso in April, she had no idea the song would go on to become such a viral hit.

The track quickly became a fan-favourite, inspiring everything from espresso martinis to memes and viral videos.

It even inspired a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which has accumulated 15 million views on YouTube, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to her hit song, Carpenter also delivered a festive treat for fans with her Netflix Christmas special—A Nonsense Christmas.

For the actress and singer, creating the special was a dream come true. Inspired by legends like Cher, Dolly Parton, and Lucille Ball, Carpenter wanted the special to reflect her personality and whimsical approach to entertainment.

She said, "I've wanted to do something like this for so long. It was a really quick turnaround, but I wanted it to feel aligned with my personality--playful and fun. I'm so happy with how it turned out, and the guests were really what made it special."

As Carpenter wraps up 2024, her creative focus shift towards new music and future projects. Though she's just finishing up the international leg of her Short n' Sweet tour, Carpenter is already thinking about her next album.

She shared, "I'm always sort of thinking one year ahead. I've started thinking about what will come after Short n' Sweet, but for now, I'm just letting myself grow and have fun with it."

While she's not ready to reveal too much about her next musical direction, she teased her fans saying they can expect more playful, light-hearted content.

