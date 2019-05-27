Saaho: Prabhas Looks Fierce In The Second Poster Of The Film

Saaho: Prabhas in the film. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas

The posters of Saaho keep getting better and better. Minutes after the new poster of Saaho released on social media, it occupied a spot on Twitter's list of trends. Sharing the second poster of his film on social media, Prabhas wrote: "Hey darlings, the second poster of my film Saaho is here. Check it out." He added the hashtag #15AugWithSaaho. Dressed in an all-black outfit and wearing a pair of matching sunglasses, film's lead actor Prabhas can be seen seated on a bike and he looks fierce in the poster. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays the antagonist in the film, shared the poster on Instagram and he wrote: "Check out the new action-packed poster of the biggest action entertainer of the year. Saaho in theaters worldwide from August 15.."

Without much ado, take a look at the poster of Saaho here:

The first poster of Saaho hit the Internet last week. The poster featured a close-up shot of Prabhas, who looked intense. Check out the poster here:

Saaho will be a high-octane action drama, which also features Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. The film marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi, Saaho is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House at the box office. All the films are scheduled to release on Independence Day this year.