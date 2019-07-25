Saaho: Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor Look Fierce In The New Poster

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Highlights Saaho is slated to release on August 30 The film has been directed by Sujeeth "Breathtaking action like you've never seen before," wrote Shraddha

The posters of Saahokeep getting better and better. The makers released a news adrenaline-laced poster from the film on social media on Thursday. In the poster, film's lead pair Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, dressed in black outfits, can be seen pointing a gun towards their enemies, who can be seen standing on the other end of the door. The Saaho posters occupied a top spot on the list of trends all of Thursday. Prabhas shared the poster on social media and he wrote: "Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster. Saaho coming on August 30."

Meanwhile, film's lead actress Shraddha Kapoor shared the poster on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Breathtaking action like you've never seen before. Witness India's biggest action thriller this August. Saaho releasing worldwide on August 30."

Check out the poster of Saaho here:

A few days, ago the makers of Saaho released another poster from the film, which featured Shraddha and Prabhas in a romantic setting. "Buckle up! We're coming to you on August 30," Shraddha captioned the post. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Saaho was earlier slated to release on August 15. However, the film's release date was pushed in order to avoid clash with Telugu films - Ranarangam and Evaru and Bollywood films Batla House and Mission Mangal.

Saaho is a high-octane action film, directed by Sujeeth. The film, which will also release in Tamil and Telugu, also features Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles.

