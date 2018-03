Saaho Actor Prabhas To Star Opposite This Actress In His Next Film: Reports

Highlights Pooja Hegde will star opposite Prabhas The film will be a love story The untitled film is scheduled to go on floors in July

A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:54pm PST

star Prabhas, who is currently filming, will reportedly feature opposite actress Pooja Hegde in his next film. Bombay Times reports that Prabhas' film will be a love story and will be shot in Hindi and Telugu both. "Pooja will be romancing Prabhas in this one-of-a-kind love story, which will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar under the banner of UV Creations. The film is scheduled to go on floors around July 2018 and will hit screens in 2019. The bilingual film (Hindi and Telugu) will be shot at exotic locations abroad," the report stated. Pooja Hegde is best-known for her debut Hindi film, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Saaho is an action thriller and is directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy. The film stars actress Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas.will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is Prabhas' first film in Hindi language while it is Shraddha's first in Telugu. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh , Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi also star in pivotal roles.Prabhas' first look from the film was released on his birthday (October 23).Last week, Shraddha's look from the sets of Saaho went viral is Prabhas' first film in five years as he didn't take up any another project until the completion of S S Rajamouli's two-part epic fantasyMeanwhile, Pooja Hegde has worked in other Telugu films likeand. Allu Arjun'swas her last Telugu film. Bombay Times reports that she also has a film each with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR in the pipeline.