Saaho Actor Prabhas To Star Opposite This Actress In His Next Film: Reports

Baahubali star Prabhas, who is currently filming Saaho, will reportedly feature opposite actress Pooja Hegde in his next film. Bombay Times reports that Prabhas' film will be a love story and will be shot in Hindi and Telugu both. "Pooja will be romancing Prabhas in this one-of-a-kind love story, which will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar under the banner of UV Creations. The film is scheduled to go on floors around July 2018 and will hit screens in 2019. The bilingual film (Hindi and Telugu) will be shot at exotic locations abroad," the report stated. Pooja Hegde is best-known for her debut Hindi film Mohenjo Daro, opposite Hrithik Roshan.
Saaho is an action thriller and is directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy. The film stars actress Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas. Saaho will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is Prabhas' first film in Hindi language while it is Shraddha's first in Telugu. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi also star in pivotal roles.
Prabhas' first look from the film was released on his birthday (October 23).
Wishing our darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday. Here's #SaahoFirstLook !!!#HBDDarlingPrabhaspic.twitter.com/8fYTxEjPcl— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 23, 2017
Last week, Shraddha's look from the sets of Saaho went viral.
Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has worked in other Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosama and Mukunda. Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham was her last Telugu film. Bombay Times reports that she also has a film each with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR in the pipeline.