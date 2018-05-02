Rustom Costume Controversy: Akshay Kumar Defends Twinkle; Says, 'I Support My Wife'

Highlights
- "I, of course, support my wife in this," said Akshay
- "We are doing it for a good cause," said Akshay
- "I can't help if someone feels bad about it," the Rustom actor said
It all started on April 25, after Akshay Kumar tweeted to say that the costume he wore in 2016 film Rustom was to be auctioned off, a man who appears to have been identified as Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat in a Facebook post slammed Twinkle for undermining the "honour" of decorated officers and threatened her with "a bloody nose." Twinkle on her part responded with a strongly worded tweet asking how it's reasonable to threaten women with violence for auctioning off a "piece of film memorabilia".
"As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia ? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHind," Twinkle had tweeted.
Apart from this particular exchange, a section of social media was also outraged as it pointed out that the uniform to be auctioned off was not an 'original naval uniform' but one that was used as a costume in the film.
Here are the tweets posted by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna along with the Facebook post.
Hi all I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at https://t.co/6Qr0LRnTFm! pic.twitter.com/FF23tlogs1— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 26 April 2018
As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie,a piece of film memorabilia ? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHindhttps://t.co/OF7e5lTHel— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 29, 2018
(With PTI Inputs)