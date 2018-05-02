Rustom Costume Controversy: Akshay Kumar Defends Twinkle; Says, 'I Support My Wife'

After Akshay tweeted to say that the costume he wore in Rustom was to be auctioned off, a man slammed Twinkle in a Facebook post

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2018 19:19 IST
Akshay Kumar photographed at an event recently (courtesy AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I, of course, support my wife in this," said Akshay
  2. "We are doing it for a good cause," said Akshay
  3. "I can't help if someone feels bad about it," the Rustom actor said
Days after Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were at the end of severe backlash after the duo announced that the Naval Commander's costume which Akshay wore in Rustom was to be auctioned, the 50-year-old actor addressed the controversy at an event recently. Last evening, the actor opened up and said that they were auctioning the costume for a "good cause", reported news agency PTI. "I, of course, support my wife in this. We both have done this with a lot of genuineness. We are doing it for a good cause. The costume that I wore in the film is going for a good cause. So, I don't think we did anything bad. I can't help if someone feels bad about it," the Rustom actor said.

It all started on April 25, after Akshay Kumar tweeted to say that the costume he wore in 2016 film Rustom was to be auctioned off, a man who appears to have been identified as Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat in a Facebook post slammed Twinkle for undermining the "honour" of decorated officers and threatened her with "a bloody nose." Twinkle on her part responded with a strongly worded tweet asking how it's reasonable to threaten women with violence for auctioning off a "piece of film memorabilia".

"As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia ? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHind," Twinkle had tweeted.

Apart from this particular exchange, a section of social media was also outraged as it pointed out that the uniform to be auctioned off was not an 'original naval uniform' but one that was used as a costume in the film.

Here are the tweets posted by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna along with the Facebook post.
 




 

Rustom was based on the infamous Nanavati Case where an army officer had killed his alleged wife's lover and was acquitted by the jury. Akshay Kumar had also won a National Award for the acclaimed film.

(With PTI Inputs)

