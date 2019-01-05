Rumoured Couple Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Touch Down In Mumbai After New York Vacation. See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Alia and Ranbir are co-stars in Brahmastra Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year's with the Kapoors in NYC Alia and Ranbir returned on Saturday afternoon

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is back in the bay after their New York vacation. On Saturday afternoon, Alia and Ranbir were photographed together at the Mumbai airport. Flashbulbs popped at the rumoured couple as they exited the Mumbai airport. Both the actors were dressed in fairly casual outfits. Alia was seen dressed in a denim jacket, which she paired with blue denims. She accentuated her look with a pair of clouts and burgundy knee-length boots. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for his signature airport style- He wore a white shirt and checked shirt along with sunglasses.

Take a look at the pictures from the airport here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the airport. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the airport.

Ranbir and Alia occupied a spot on the trends list on Friday, after pictures of them strolling on the streets of New York went crazy viral. The Brahmastra co-stars even bumped into their fans, pictures of which were shared on several fan clubs.

While in New York, Alia spent time with Ranbir Kapoor's family. The actress even celebrated New Year with the Kapoor's in the Big Apple, where Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor is receiving medical treatment for the past few months. We got a glimpse of their New Year's celebrations through Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself along with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

Here are some pictures from Alia and Ranbir's New York diaries:

The rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's speculated relationship started doing the rounds after they made an appearance together on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in May, last year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju. Besides Brahmastra, he has Shamshera in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt's last release was Raazi. Alia will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. She also has Kalank and Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.