RRR: Alia Bhatt Was Asked If 'R' Is Lucky For Her (No Points For Guessing The Ranbir Kapoor Connection). She Said...

Alia Bhatt left her fans (and most probably boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor) blushing on Thursday, courtesy her quick-witted reply to a reporter at the trailer launch of her upcoming film RRR. Alia, who was attending the trailer launch event with director SS Rajamouli and co-stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, was asked by a reporter if the alphabet R, which is "trending" these because of the film RRR, is a "lucky factor" for her, hinting at Ranbir Kapoor. The actress first laughed and then looked at Ajay Devgn sitting beside her shyly before answering: "I am stumped. Mere paas jawab nahi hai...I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."

She paused for a bit as the audience cheered for her and continued: "'R' is a lovely alphabet, but so is he." Very smart, Alia Bhatt, very smart.

After Alia's reply, her fans and media persons at the trailer launch began hooting for her.

Watch the video of the actress shared by a fan club here:

Alia Bhatt was a sight to behold in a blood-red saree at RRR trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress' look for the day left her fans mesmerized.

See pictures of Alia Bhatt with Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Rajamouli from RRR trailer launch here:

Alia Bhatt flew to Bangalore with Jr NTR on Thursday evening to promote RRR. A press meet by team RRR was held in Bangalore today and it was attended by Alia, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli. See this fan club photo from today's event here:

Other than Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn, RRR also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The film is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who is known for the record-breaking Baahubali series.

RRR will release in theatres worldwide on January 7 next year.