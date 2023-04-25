Ronit Roy Sheds Light On Cryptic Post About Betrayal: 'I Trust People Until They Let Me Down'

Image was Instagrammed by Ronit Roy.(courtesy: ronitboseroy )

Hey folks, remember actor Ronit's Roy cryptic post on Instagram that created a lot of noise on social media? Now, almost a week later, the actor in an exclusive chat with ETimes, has broken down the post for his fans. Talking to Etimes, the Shehzada actor revealed that the purpose behind uploading the post was his intention to share the wisdom that he had gained from his own experiences after having faced betrayal on the personal front, almost three to four times.

He said, "A lot of people have asked if I am doing okay. Well, I am doing fine. It is just that this episode has happened three-four times now, so I couldn't just stop but share the wisdom that I gained from it. I am a very old-school person and I have no regrets about it, but some people have tried to play mind games with me. I am a simple man, who likes to stay away from everything complicated. Some people can do anything for their careers, I am not one of them. I have achieved a lot without betraying people. I trust people until they let me down. My father always told me to trust people with a hint of distrust, now I feel that he was right."

The actor was also asked about his supposed break from television. Replying to this, the actor said, "For anything I do on TV, things need to work out from both sides (mine and the makers'). Two things happen to actors on TV – either you wither away, or you grow, and I feel I have grown as an actor. I did try to do a show on TV, but then COVID happened. All of us tried to do the show even after COVID, but we realised that it wasn't working, the numbers weren't good. The math and economics to have me on a show now don't work out for a lot of people. It is now difficult to sign me up for a TV show. I am still offered a lot of TV shows, but either the budget doesn't click, or the show lacks creativity. So, while makers get a reputed face when they sign me for a show, for me, there is nothing. But I am not saying I wouldn't do TV, if I feel a show has the potential to touch hearts, then I'm game and would do it with all the love."

For the unversed, Ronit Roy, who is a celebrated actor, recently uploaded a cryptic post on his wall, inviting speculations from his friends and co-stars in the industry. In his post, the actor hinted at being betrayed by someone who he called his "bhai" or "bro". Without taking any names, the actor vented his frustration and concluded the post by saying that though it stings him, it is "their falling, not mine." The Student Of The Year star captioned the post, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal."

The post grabbed the attention of many of his friends and co-stars. Former actor, Minister of Minority Affairs and friend Smriti Irani replied to the post by asking “Kya hua? (What happened),” in the comments. Actor Rupali Ganguly also commented to show her support for Ronit and said, “I feel u …. Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re(Tread alone)!"

Take a look at the post here:

Ronit Roy, the actor was last seen in Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.