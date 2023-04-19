Ronit Roy's Cryptic Post About Betrayal Attracts Friend Smriti Irani's Attention

Image was shared by Ronit Roy.(courtesy: ronitboseroy)

Actor Ronit Roy's latest Instagram post left his social media family and industry friends thoroughly worried. Ronit Roy, who is a celebrated actor, with many hit series and movies to his credit, recently uploaded a cryptic post on his wall, inviting speculations from his friends and co-stars in the industry. In his post, the actor hinted at being betrayed by someone who he called his "bhai" or "bro". Without taking any names, the actor vented his frustration and concluded the post by saying that though it stings him, it is "their falling, not mine." The Student Of The Year star captioned the post, "Money, status , all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal.

The post grabbed the attention of his many of his friends and co-stars. Former actor, Minister of Minority Affairs and friend Smriti Irani replied to the post by asking “Kya hua?(What happened),” in the comments. Actor Rupali Ganguly also commented to show her support for Ronit and said, “I totally feel u …. Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re(Tread alone)!"



A few months back, Ronit Roy opened up about on why he refused Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty. The actor, who was last seen in Shehzada, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with lead stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. During the conversation, Kapil Sharma informed the audience that Ronit was offered a role in Zero Dark Thirty, but he refused it. Agreeing with Kapil, Ronit then revealed that he stepped away from the Hollywood project as Karan Johar's team from Student Of The Year refused to adjust the dates. Speaking to Kapil Sharma, Ronit Roy said, "I got the offer for Zero Dark Thirty and that too without any audition. They said, 'We don't need an audition since Kathryn Bigelow (the film's director) has seen your work and she wants you in the role.'"

The actor continued, "Since their film (Karan Johar's Student Of The Year) is scheduled, that can't be moved. We cannot tell them, 'agle saal aana... jaise ye Kartik (Aaryan) bolta hai (We cannot tell them to come next year as Kartik Aaryan says)'. So, Karan had my dates. I asked them, not Karan but his team, and I said, 'It's a big event for me to work with an Oscar-winning filmmaker'. But they said, 'No, it's not possible, we cannot release the dates. So, I said no to Zero Dark Thirty."

Ronit Roy, the actor was last seen in Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie hit the theatres on February 17.