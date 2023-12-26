Ronit Roy Remarries Wife Neelam On Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Image posted on Instagram. (courtesy: ronitboseroy)

Shehzaada actor Ronit Roy renewed his wedding vows with his wife Neelam Bose Roy on his wedding anniversary. Ronit Roy and his wife who has many hit Bollywood films to his credit, marked their 20th wedding anniversary by re-marrying each other at a temple in Goa. The actor also shared pictures and videos from the ceremony with his Instagram fans and followers. In the pictures, Ronit looked can be seen wearing a white sherwani with a red dupatta while his bride looked lovely in a red saree. Ronit Roy captioned the post as, "Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi Se karoonga! Happiest 20th anniversary my love."

In a different video, both are seen holding hands during the pheras and seeking blessings from their family elders. The two sealed it with a kiss in the end. Reacting to Ronit's posts, Bhagyashree wrote in the comment section, “Awwwww God bless you both.” “Wow,” added Aahana Kumra.

For the unversed, Ronit Roy, who is a celebrated actor, had earlier this year uploaded a cryptic post on his wall, inviting speculations from his friends and co-stars in the industry. In his post, the actor hinted at being betrayed by someone who he called his "bhai" or "bro". Without taking any names, the actor vented his frustration and concluded the post by saying that though it stings him, it is "their falling, not mine." The Student Of The Year star captioned the post, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal."

The post grabbed the attention of many of his friends and co-stars. Former actor, Minister of Minority Affairs and friend Smriti Irani replied to the post by asking “Kya hua? (What happened),” in the comments. Actor Rupali Ganguly also commented to show her support for Ronit and said, “I feel u …. Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re(Tread alone)!"

Ronit Roy, the actor was last seen in Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.