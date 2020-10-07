ROFL Pics From Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Jungle Adventures In Mahabaleshwar

Divyanka and Vivek in Mahabaleshwar (courtesy vivekdahiya)

Highlights Divyanka and Vivek are currently in Mahabaleshwar

Both of them have been sharing glimpses of their getaway on Instagram

Vivek shared ROFL pics from their walk along a forest trail

Celeb couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently in the hill town of Mahabaleshwar for a getaway and have been sharing glimpses of their fun times on Instagram. Divyanka and Vivek, both known for their signature sense of humour, featured in a bunch of ROFL photos from a jungle adventure. They went for a walk in the forest but did they get lost? No, they didn't and had a super cute photoshoot instead. Borrowing lyrics from the title song of 2000 movie Jungle and tweaking it a little bit, Vivek wrote: "Do pyaar karne wale jungle mein khoye nahi, jaake aa gaye." Here, take a look:

Divyanka Tripathi added a few photos to the getaway collection. Sharing glimpses of her stunning view, she wrote: "The part of our world I was waiting to see again."

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are couple goals. They often feature in loved up posts on each other's Instagram. Here's a glimpse of their magical chemistry, which Divyanka summed up in this post: "Wedding vow no 8 - Will be your hands-on model and photographer forever!"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, co-stars of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, got married in 2016 and became the winners of Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved TV celebs in India. She currently stars in Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She's also featured in shows such as Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Ramayan, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, among others.