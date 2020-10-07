ROFL Pics From Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Jungle Adventures In Mahabaleshwar

They went for a walk in the forest but did they get lost? No, they didn't and had a super cute photoshoot instead

Divyanka and Vivek in Mahabaleshwar (courtesy vivekdahiya)

New Delhi:

Celeb couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently in the hill town of Mahabaleshwar for a getaway and have been sharing glimpses of their fun times on Instagram. Divyanka and Vivek, both known for their signature sense of humour, featured in a bunch of ROFL photos from a jungle adventure. They went for a walk in the forest but did they get lost? No, they didn't and had a super cute photoshoot instead. Borrowing lyrics from the title song of 2000 movie Jungle and tweaking it a little bit, Vivek wrote: "Do pyaar karne wale jungle mein khoye nahi, jaake aa gaye." Here, take a look:

Divyanka Tripathi added a few photos to the getaway collection. Sharing glimpses of her stunning view, she wrote: "The part of our world I was waiting to see again."

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are couple goals. They often feature in loved up posts on each other's Instagram. Here's a glimpse of their magical chemistry, which Divyanka summed up in this post: "Wedding vow no 8 - Will be your hands-on model and photographer forever!"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, co-stars of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, got married in 2016 and became the winners of Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved TV celebs in India. She currently stars in Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She's also featured in shows such as Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Ramayan, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, among others.

