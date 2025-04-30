Robert De Niro's Daughter Airyn, 29 Now, Comes Out as Trans Woman: "I Wish People Saw..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Airyn De Niro, Robert De Niro's 29-year-old daughter, opened up about her challenges as a trans woman in Them magazine. She credits Black women for inspiration and aims to inspire others while navigating her identity and pursuing a career in acting, modeling.

Robert De Niro's 29-year old daughter Airyn De Niro shared her challenges and struggles in a first-ever interview with Them magazine after coming out as a trans woman. "I wish people saw someone who is trying their hardest to heal from growing up not feeling good about themselves. (And) in the process of that, trying to make other people feel good about themselves," Airyn shared why she chose to talk about her journey.

Airyn began hormone therapy in November 2024, and she has credited Black women such as her mom, Laverne Cox, Raven-Symone and Halle Bailey to follow her journey. "I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way," she told the publication.

"I think part of me is concerned that (my family) will maybe still think of me as the person I was before the transition," she confessed during the interview. She also touched the "nepo baby" debate and said she doesn't fit into that label.

"I wasn't brought up having a side part in one of Dad's movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres. My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path," she explained. "There's a difference between being visible and being seen," Airyn added. "I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet," she said.

Airyn said she wants to continue her studies while pursuing an acting and modeling career. "I'd want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who's not a size extra small," she declared.

Robert De Niro and his ex-partner Toukie Smith welcomed twins Julian and Airyn in 1995, and while co-parenting, they tried to protect their children from the glares of media. Airyn's identity was exposed when a paparazzi picture surfaced.