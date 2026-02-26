Ritesh Sidhwani On <i>Boong</i> Winning India's First BAFTA: "A Big One For The Entire Industry"

When Boong made history at the BAFTA Awards 2026, it was more than just a trophy moment, it was a milestone for Indian regional cinema. The Manipuri-language film won Best Children's and Family Film, becoming the first Indian movie ever to claim the honour in this category.

Backed by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the emotional drama triumphed over major international contenders, marking a proud moment not just for the team but for the entire Indian film fraternity.

We caught up with Ritesh Sidhwani at the Mumbai airport as he landed from London, still soaking in the big win. Reflecting on the achievement, he said, "I think that's a big one for the entire industry and for the fraternity."

Calling the film "a small gem of a beautiful, deeply rooted story," Ritesh emphasised how significant it was for such a film to be recognised on a global stage like BAFTA. "It's important to see that a film like this has found a place like BAFTA to be recognised and heard. That is very commendable and very humbling," he added.

Boong's win is especially significant because it is a children's film, a genre that often receives limited backing in mainstream Indian cinema. Reacting to this, Ritesh pointed out that children's stories have a unique power. "Children's films are the ones that cross borders. They travel easily. They are simple, universal, and connect across cultures. Which is great."

What makes Boong's victory even more remarkable is how deeply rooted it is in its setting. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film is set in Manipur and unfolds against a backdrop of social and political tension. Yet, despite its specific cultural context, it has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The story follows a young boy, Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who dreams of reuniting his fractured family. Believing that bringing his missing father home will restore happiness to his mother Mandakini, played by Bala Hijam, he embarks on a journey with his best friend Raju, portrayed by Angom Sanamatum. Their search takes them to the border town of Moreh and even across into Myanmar, blending innocence with resilience against a complex socio-political landscape.

As for when Indian audiences can watch the film, Ritesh shared a hopeful update that we will soon get to see the film in theatres.

