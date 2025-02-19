Rihanna Issues First Statement After A$AP Rocky Found 'Not Guilty' In Shooting Trial: "Thankful And Humbled By God's Mercy"

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was acquitted of all charges in his assault trial after a three-week court proceeding. The rapper had been accused of shooting at his former friend, Terrell Ephron (also known as A$AP Relli), in Hollywood, California, back in 2021.

As the first verdict was delivered, a jubilant Rocky jumped into the audience to hug his long-time partner, Rihanna, who had been present throughout the trial.

Shortly after the verdict, Rihanna issued her first public statement. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The glory belongs to god and god alone. Thankful. Humbled by his mercy."

A$AP Rocky, expressing his gratitude to the jury, thanked them, saying, "Thank y'all for saving my life." The jury, consisting of 12 members - five men and seven women - found Rocky not guilty after carefully deliberating over the evidence presented.

Rocky did not testify in his defence during the trial. He had previously rejected a pre-trial plea offer, which would have resulted in a six-month prison sentence. Instead, he chose to stand trial and faced the possibility of up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

After the trial, he joined Rihanna and his family outside the courthouse, expressing his relief and saying, "I'm thankful and blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y'all."

The trial drew significant attention not just for the legal drama, but also because of Rihanna's consistent presence in the courtroom. On February 13, she appeared with their two children for the trial's closing arguments.

Rocky had been facing two felony assault charges related to a shooting incident outside the W Hotel in Hollywood. On November 6, 2021, a confrontation between Rocky and Ephron took place on Hollywood Boulevard, where Rocky allegedly pointed a gun at Ephron's head and stomach. Ephron claimed that one of the bullets grazed his hand.

Ephron, along with Rocky and others, was part of the New York-based rap collective A$AP Mob, which was founded in 2006 by the late Steven Rodriguez (A$AP Yams). The collective was known for including rappers, music video directors, fashion designers, and bikers.