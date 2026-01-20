Rihanna's Reaction After Being Hit By A Closing Door In New York City Goes Viral

Singer-songwriter Rihanna knows how to maintain her composure. The singer was exiting the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City when her security guard walked ahead of her, allowing the doors to close in her face.

The Grammy-winning artist took the snafu in stride, pausing for a moment before quipping, "Such a gentleman you are," in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

She then giggled to herself as she got into a waiting car. The video was shot on the same day that Rihanna's partner, A$AP Rocky, released his fourth album, Don't Be Dumb. The following day, he performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and the couple was later spotted at the show's after-party.

As per People, Rocky - with whom Rihanna shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, born in September - opened up about his relationship with the Love on the Brain singer on The New York Times Popcast. He revealed that his mother, Renee, was the one who encouraged him to pursue Rihanna.

"My mother used to say stuff like, 'I know you like this girl that you're with right now - I ain't gonna say no names - but I want you with RiRi.' I'd be like, 'Ma, why do you keep saying that? That girl doesn't even want me like that.' Mothers know best. I'm thankful that Rihanna was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that, I don't think I was ready for something like that. I don't think she was either," he said.

He also described the pop star as a "very special woman". Meanwhile, Rihanna recently hinted that she is already considering expanding her family to four children.

