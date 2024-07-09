Gladiator 2 Trailer Out: Watch Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal And Denzel Washington In Action

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Paramount Pictures India)

The trailer of long-awaited Gladiator 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 2000 blockbuster, has been unveiled. Ridley Scott's upcoming directorial stars Paul Mescal in the role of a grown-up Lucius, who was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The film is set two decades after the events of Russell Crowe's iconic movie. The story unfolds in Numidia, northern Africa, where Lucius was sent by his mother Lucilla to evade the Roman Empire's influence. However, unfolding events compel him to return to Rome, where he becomes a gladiator.

Ahead of the trailer release, Paramount Pictures had unveiled the film's first poster on Monday.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Paul Mescal said, "I'm so excited to present the first official trailer of Gladiator II. With visionary director, Ridley Scott at the helm, Gladiator II promises to deliver the biggest action sequences ever put to film. Enjoy this first look and we truly can't wait to see you in cinemas this November."

Twenty-four years after its debut, the sequel to Gladiator follows the original film starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Spencer Treat Clark, and Oliver Reed. Directed by Ridley Scott, the first installment hit the theatres on September 1, 2000. The film won five Oscars out of 11 nominations. Beyond its Academy Awards success, Gladiator also bagged numerous BAFTA awards and two Golden Globes.

Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal alongside Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. The film is slated to release in UK cinemas on November 15, 2024, followed by its US release on November 22, 2024. In India, the film will be released on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.